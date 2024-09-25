Faisalabad: The Pakistan cricket selectors have brought back star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for the first Test against England set to take place in Multan from October 7-11. The selectors announced a 15-player squad Tuesday bringing in left-arm spinner Noman Ali for the injured Khurram Shahzad.

Afridi was dropped from the squad following the first Test against Bangladesh. The left-arm pacer was considered one of the reasons for Pakistan’s debacle in the opening Test as the four pacers selected failed to make an impact.

“Following the squad announcement and based on the recommendation of head coach Jason Gillespie, the selected players have been withdrawn from the Champions One-Day Cup playoffs to allow them some rest ahead of the series. The squad will assemble in Multan September 30 with a training camp commencing October 1,” the Pakistan Cricket Board informed in a release Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali, who has taken 47 wickets in 15 Tests, has replaced fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who is injured.

“Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali, who were part of the squad for the Bangladesh Tests, remain firmly in the selectors’ plans. However, due to the selection policy’s emphasis on consistency and continuity, and the belief that 15 players are sufficient for a Test, they have been advised and encouraged to continue representing their teams in the Champions One-Day Cup and the President’s Cup, starting on 3 October, to ensure they stay match-ready through competitive cricket,” the release said.

Pakistan men’s red-ball head coach, Jason Gillespie said they are looking forward to the series against England.

“With a busy domestic and international cricket schedule, it makes sense to give our players some much-needed rest ahead of the Test series against England. We are very much looking forward to the series against England here in Pakistan and cannot wait for it to begin. We are excited about playing in front of our wonderful supporters,” said the former Australia pacer.

Pakistan squad for 1st Test:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), and Shaheen Shah Afridi.