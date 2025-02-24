Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for her rumored relationship with rapper Badshah and her appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, is making headlines again, this time for recreating a scene from Om Shanti Om.

Aamir, an active Instagram user, recently shared a video where she stepped out of a car as fans cheered. Wearing a golden shimmery bodycon dress designed by Rahul Mishra, paired with a matching net dupatta and golden earrings, she greeted fans with flying kisses and smiles, mimicking Deepika Padukone’s character, Shanti Priya, from the 2007 Hindi film.

However, the video didn’t sit well with many social media users, who flooded the comments section with criticism. While some fans praised her, others accused her of trying to imitate Padukone. Comments included, “She is trying to become Deepika but won’t succeed,” and “Still cannot replace Deepika.”

Another user mockingly referred to her as “Shanti Priya from Meesho.”

Despite the backlash, Aamir continues to engage with her fans, sharing glimpses of her life on social media.