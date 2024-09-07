Mumbai: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actresses Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan on Saturday welcomed Bappa in their homes, and extended warm greetings to their fans.

The Baazigar fame actress Shilpa took to her Instagram account, and shared a Reel video with her husband Raj Kundra and their daughter Samisha.

The clip shows the family happily shouting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, with Lord Ganesha’s idol in the backdrop. Shilpa is wearing a pink blouse and pastel green coloured lehenga.

She captioned the video as: “Ganpati Bappa Morya… Opening our hearts and doors to welcome Bappa… Favourite time of the year”.

Sara, who has 45.8 million followers, shared pictures of herself along with a beautiful idol of Ganpati. She is wearing an orange coloured ethnic suit.

The post is captioned as: “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi…May Bappa bring only joy and peace to all of us”.

The newly-wed couple Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani also welcomed Bappa with all love and devotion.

The photo shared by Rakul, features her in a green outfit, and Jackky in a matching kurta and pyjama.

She wrote in the caption: “Bringing home Bappa for the first time together… sending all of you lots of love and blessings”.

Rakul and Jackky had tied the knot February 21, 2024 in Goa. Meanwhile, Rakul next has Meri Patni Ka Remake, and De De Pyaar De 2 in the pipeline.

On the personal front, Shilpa married businessman Raj in November 2009. The couple has two children– a son Viaan, and a daughter Samisha.

Shilpa was last featured as Tara in ‘Indian Police Force’, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi.

She will be next seen as Sathyavathi Agnihotri in KD-The Devil. The upcoming Kannada action film is directed by Prem and produced by Suprith under KVN Productions. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.

On the other hand, Sara next has Metro… In Dino, Sky Force, and Eagle in the kitty.