Dhenkanal: In an untoward incident Sunday evening, an attendant of a female patient allegedly carried her on a stretcher all the way to a local marketplace from Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital.

According to reports, the patient who belongs to Ichhapur village under Nihalprasad police limits was admitted to the Medicine department of the hospital a day before yesterday. Later, the doctors at the hospital referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after the patient’s health condition deteriorated.

The attendant of the patient brought her from fourth floor of the hospital on a stretcher and later took her to a nearby market. Security guards of the hospital subsequently followed them and managed to bring them back to the hospital at night after frantically searching for hours.

The attendant claimed that they were taking the patient to a local sorcerer saying that she has been overpowered by a spirit.

However, the incident has raised question on the security provision at government run hospitals. The district administration had earlier sacked a pharmacist Subhasmita Sahu a few days ago following an investigation into the death of a COVID-19 positive patient.

Notably, a man had collapsed and died on the premises of Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital hours after he tested positive for COVID-19 last Monday. A video of the deceased’s wife administering CPR in an attempt to revive him as the hospital staff did not attend the COVID-19 patient had gone viral on social media.

PNN