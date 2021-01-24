Cuttack: Giving a major jolt to the authorities almost a year back, an upper primary school in Cuttack district was slapped an exorbitant bill amounting to nearly Rs 6 crore against its power consumption.

The school authorities are still in trouble as the issue has not been sorted out yet, headmistress in-charge of the school Kabita Rani Sahoo informed Saturday afternoon.

“Our school got electricity connection in 2016. As per the metre reading, 200 units of electricity have been consumed here so far. However, February 12, 2020, we received a bill of Rs 5,92,72,784,” the helpless headmistress stated.

According to a source, the State government-run school at Sisua of Kantapada area in Cuttack district was established in 1989. The school has classes from I to VIII. It was given electricity connection in 2016.

Sahoo said that a written complaint was registered with the concerned authorities but the bill is yet to be rectified.

On being contacted, junior engineer at Adaspur electricity office Baidik Ranjan Biswal said, “There was a wrong billing, but later we had cancelled the bill.”

