New Delhi: Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed ‘Shooter Dadi’, has tested positive for COVID-19. Chandro Tomar has been admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing. The Twitter page of the 89-year-old legendary shooter posted the development. Tomar hails from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh,

“Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem. God protect all – Family,” a tweet on her page read.

Chandro was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time. However, she went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her. She is believed to be the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world. Taapsee Panu played the role of Prakashi Tomar while Bhumi Pednekar played Chandro, the lead role in the movie.

Chandro took part in several competitions along with her sister Prakashi Tomar. She is also one of the oldest female sharp shooters in the world.

Prakashi also featured in the movie inspired by their lives, during which they broke all kinds of stereotypes, including battling patriarchy. While the men at home objected to their shooting, they were helped by their sons, daughters-in-laws and granddaughters. The two would quietly sneak out of the house to practice the sport in a nearby range.

Once Chandro got hooked on to the sport, there was no looking back as she went on to win medals at numerous competitions. She was well past her 60s at that time.

‘Shooter Dadi’ won many awards in senior citizen category. Among them was the ‘Stri Shakti Sanman’ presented by the President of India himself.

Chandro had picked up a rifle by chance, after a younger member in the family expressed her interest in enrolling herself at a newly-built shooting range in their village. Accompanying their daughter to the range, one day they picked up the gun. Then she pulled the trigger, took a shot and impressed the coach in range.

They welcomed the actresses portraying them in the biopic in their village, where they had stayed for some time and observed their mannerism and tried learned their dialect.