They say marriages are made in heaven. Love and loyalty are the inevitable traits that hold a marriage together. When you fall in love, you vow to keep the fondness and warmth for each other all lifelong.

However, this picture-perfect disposition can be a myth as well. But the fact remains that matches made in heaven do end up midway on earth.

So, here we bring to you a few Bollywood love marriages that shockingly ended in divorce within a few months of getting married!

Mallika Sherawat and Karan Singh Gill: Mallika had never admitted to being married. However, there were a few pictures of her which suggested that she was married before she entered Hindi film industry. Mallika was apparently married to pilot, Karan Singh Gill. However, she did not continue her marriage and chose her career over it!

Mukesh Agarwal and Rekha: The timeless B-town beauty, Rekha, married to a Delhi-based businessman, Mukesh Agarwal in the year 1990. A few months into their marriage, in 1991, he committed suicide, due to depression. Tragically, 12 months was all the couple got to spend with each other.

Bharat Narsinghani and Chahat Khanna: Chahat Khanna was married to a businessman, Bharat Narsinghani in December 2006. But, 8 months into her marriage, in August 2007, Chahat filed an official complaint against her husband for physical and domestic abuse. The five years of relationship and a 9-month-old marriage was called off. She is now happily married to Farhan Mirza.

Karan Singh Grover and Shraddha Nigam: Karan Singh Grover got married to his girlfriend, Shraddha Nigam. You will be surprised to know that their marriage ended in just 10 months. It is believed that it all happened due to the extra-marital affairs that Karan used to have. He is now happily married to Bollywood diva, Bipasha Basu.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Divya Bharti: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala fell in love with Divya Bharti on the sets of the film Shola Aur Shabnam and they got married in 1992. However, less than a year into their marriage, Divya allegedly fell off her apartment and passed away. There were debates as to whether this was an accident or whether she was pushed by someone. They had a tragic marriage of just 11 short months.

PNN