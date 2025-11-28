Puri: Popular social media influencer Shubhankar Mishra has landed in trouble after making remarks about the Puri Jagannath Temple. In a recent podcast, he claimed that unmarried couples who visit the temple either break up or fail to get married. His comments have sparked criticism across various quarters.

In the podcast, Mishra narrated a mythological story. He claimed that the Jagannath Temple is under a curse from Goddess Radha. According to him, Radha once came to the temple to see Lord Jagannath, an avatar of Lord Krishna. However, temple servitors allegedly stopped her at the entrance, saying that even the Lord’s wives were not allowed inside.

Angered, Radha supposedly cursed that any unmarried couple entering the temple would have their relationship fall apart and would never be able to marry. Mishra said Radha left after giving this curse.

His remarks, especially given his background as a former news anchor for major channels, have drawn widespread disapproval.

On social media, devotees and users have demanded an immediate clarification from Shubhankar regarding his comments.