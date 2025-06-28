TV actress Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwarii are trending on social media these days for their bikini pictures. Social media users have gone crazy after the mother-daughter duo shared photos in bikinis.

In these photos, Shweta Tiwari is seen in a black and white polka dot bikini, while Palak Tiwarii is seen in a red and white bikini.

Both mother and daughter have shared their bikini photos on social media, which are going viral. The style of both is being widely discussed across platforms.

Their bold looks have left fans stunned, and the comment sections are buzzing with reactions.

While sharing the photos, Palak has disabled the comment section on her post, so people are commenting on her pictures in her mother Shweta Tiwari’s comment section instead.

A user commented on the glamorous bikini photos of Shweta and Palak: “Who should I like, the mother or the daughter?”

Another user praised Shweta, writing, “Mom looks more stunning than the daughter.” Fans are also calling the mother-daughter duo sisters.

Some fans even asked Shweta, “Ma’am, there is a girl named Palak— is she your younger sister?” This comment appeared on the post of Palak’s mother, Shweta Tiwari.