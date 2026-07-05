Gangtok: More than 37,000 people have been left out of the draft electoral rolls published in Sikkim Sunday following the completion of the enumeration phase under the Special Intensive Revision of the voters’ list in the state.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that of the 4,71,018 registered electors in the state as May 20, as many as 4,33,294 enumeration forms were collected and digitised.

The enumeration phase under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was held between May 30 and June 28.

The house-to-house verification drive, carried out by booth-level officers (BLOs), found that 37,724 people had either died, permanently shifted, enrolled at multiple locations, or remained untraceable, the CEO’s office said.

The CEO clarified that the final status of such electors will be decided only after scrutiny by the electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant EROs.

The enumeration phase has been completed successfully with active public participation and coordinated efforts by election officials and political party representatives.

The revision process remains transparent, and no elector’s name will be deleted without due process, including notice and a reasoned order. Citizens whose names have been omitted from the draft roll will have the opportunity to seek inclusion during the claims and objections period, the CEO said.

Following the publication of the draft electoral roll, the claims and objections window will remain open until August 4, allowing eligible voters to apply for inclusion or raise objections.

The CEO’s office said booth-wise lists of electors reported as deceased, shifted, duplicated or untraceable have been shared with booth-level agents of political parties, and will be displayed at ERO offices and uploaded on official websites, alongside the draft electoral rolls to ensure transparency.