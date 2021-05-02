Baripada: Similipal National Park authorities Saturday announced closure of the park amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state.

In a notice issued Saturday, Similipal Tiger Project director M Jogamayananda informed this.

The visitors to the park are generally allowed to visit between November 1 and June 30. It means, the park is closed for visitors from July 1. However, this year the park has been closed two months ahead of its normal schedule.

It is learnt that rising cases of COVID-19 during this second wave has forced the authorities to shut the park’s gate to the visitors. Mayurbhanj Sunday reported 199 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the district’s tally to 17,485. The district’s active cases and recovered cases stand at 1,872 and 15,519 respectively.

Similipal, best known as a tiger reserve, is located in Mayurbhanj district. is a treasure trove of natural beauties. It has been a preferred spot for animal lovers, nature watchers and common visitors.

PNN