Dehradun: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who is best known for his songs ‘Kaabil hoon’ and ‘Zindagi kuch toh bataa’, will conduct a virtual musical concert for people amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

This is his second virtual concert during the lockdown.

“I realised the lockdown got extended and there are so many fans who have been writing to me and asking to do a gig again. Honestly, I’ve been in a fortunate place at my family home in Dehradun. I could have been in Bombay lockdown in a room and wouldn’t be able to do any of this. But it is indeed fortunate to be lockdown with three musicians and a room full of sound equipment,” Jubin said.

“So this is the least I can do, to perform a digital concert for my wellwishers and see each one of them smile through in these tough times. Even if I can give my listeners peace for 30 minute through my voice, then I would feel I’ve done something for the society. Hope we all can get through such times smiling together,” he added.

The concert will stream live from Jubin’s official Facebook/TikTok/Youtube page, 4 p.m. onwards Sunday.

IANS