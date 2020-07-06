Cuttack: After one employee from Sishu Bhawan tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, the management of Sishu Bhawan has suspended outdoor services and sealed the main gate Monday till further direction.

However, Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Dr. Saroj Kumar Satpathy said that emergency service in the hospital will continue.

Meanwhile, seven employees of the SCB Medical College and Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, Sunday.

Besides the employees four patients from the hospital’s isolation ward also contracted the virus.

According to a Health and Family Welfare Department’s COVID-19 report, 13 persons in Cuttack tested positive for coronavirus Monday.

Out of the 13 persons, five persons are from Choudwar area and one each from a private hospital and Pira Bazaar in Jagatpur area tested positive for the virus. In Athagarh, three persons contracted the infection while one from Badamba area was detected as a COVID-19 patient.

In view of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said people coming from hotspot zones to the city will be sent to quarantine for 14 days.

Returnees or visitors to Cuttack district from districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Jajpur and Balasore and from Narasinghpur, Badamba, Mahanga, Nischintakoili and Tigiria blocks of Cuttack district will have to spend 14-days in quarantine.

