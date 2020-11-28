Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance directorate Saturday decided to issue notices to all concerned including bank officials, forest officials and relatives in connection with multi-crore DA case of IFS officer Abhayakant Pathak.

The Vigilance directorate is all set to tighten the noose around scam-tainted Pathak, and his son Akash. The 20-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the directorate to probe all the angles related to the case held a meeting Saturday regarding the preparations for a thorough investigation.

According to a release issued by Vigilance directorate, “Notices under Section 160 CrPC will soon be issued to people acquainted with facts and circumstances of the case to appear at Vigilance Cell for their examination and recording of statement. This will include bank officials, forest officials, relatives, employees, associates etc. The firms from which costly vehicles have been purchased will also be examined.”

The SIT will probe the sources through which Pathak acquired such huge and lavish assets. The team will also scrutinise various investments made by the father-son duo. The State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) will be requested to help in the probe. Cyber cell and cell phone forensic experts will also be part of the SIT.

Notably, The Vigilance sleuths during one of the biggest raids involving around 150 officers, found Pathak possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 9.35 crore. They also seized gold ornaments weighing around 800 grams worth Rs 23 lakh, Rs 60 lakh cash from his house recently.

It is also came to the notice during the raid that Pathak had paid Rs 3 crore towards booking of chartered planes for travelling to cities like Mumbai, Patna and Delhi. The sleuths found possession of three luxury cars like Mercedes, BMW and Tata Harier along with three Yamaha FZs which were registered in his son’s name.