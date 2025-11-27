Daringbadi: An auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) posted at the remote Sonapur sub-centre under Daringbadi Community Health Centre in Kandhamal district suffered severe injury to her left eye after being attacked with a slingshot Tuesday night.

CCTV footage shows ANM Bulidei Sahu was locking the gate of her government quarters around 8 pm when a youth waiting outside shot a pellet at her.

The pellet shattered her spectacles and entered her left eye, severely damaging the organ.

She was taken to Daringbadi CHC and later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, her husband Sheetikanta Sahu said. Local residents, after reviewing the CCTV footage, detained the accused and handed him over to Daringbadi police.

The youth has been taken into custody for questioning.

Police said they are investigating whether the attack was linked to previous enmity or another motive. A case has been registered, said Jakesh Samantaray, in charge of the CHC.

The assault sparked widespread protests among health workers.

Female staffers from sub-centres across 25 panchayats under Daringbadi block launched a cease-work protest Wednesday, disrupting routine immunisation services for children, pregnant women and new mothers.

The agitating workers submitted a memorandum demanding that the government bear Bulidei’s medical expenses, ensure her family’s welfare, and take strong legal action against the attacker.

They also called for enhanced safety measures for women’s health workers. The strike will continue until their demands are met, leaders, including Block President Bidheshini Das, said.