Bhubaneswar: The state government is to release reduced school syllabus for academic year 2020-21 within coming week, informed school and mass education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Sunday.

“We are hopeful that percentage of reduced syllabus and details about removed chapters from the syllabus will be made clear within a week. Though no concrete decision has been taken yet on how much it will be reduced, students can get a crystal clear picture of reduced syllabus by end of this month”, expressed the Minister.

Principal Secretary of the department has been scrutinising proposals submitted by expert committees of Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Clarifying on the reopening of schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the state, Dash said that all educational institutions in Odisha are now closed till August 31, as per guidelines of Centre.

Centre’s decision on opening of schools will expectedly surface after August 31, following which the state government will take a decision after reviewing COVID-19 situation in Odisha, he added.

PNN