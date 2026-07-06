Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education (S&ME) department Commission er-cum-Secretary N Thirumala Naik visited several examination centres in Kataka Sunday to review the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

The examination was held across all 30 districts in two sittings— first session from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second session from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

During his visit to the BSE Secondary Board High School examination centre, he interacted with candidates, including specially-abled examinees and their scribes, to assess the facilities and support arrangements made available for them.

Naik also visited the Command and Control Centre at the BSE headquarters, where he reviewed the real-time monitoring of examination centres across the state through the CCTV surveillance system.

He observed the inspections being carried out by district education officers and senior board officials at various examination centres through the live monitoring facility.

In the presence of BSE President Srikanta Tarai, the com missioner-cum-secretary re viewed the overall examination management, including the Digi Lock systems installed at all 311 examination centres.

He also interacted with the technical team and took stock of the technological arrangements and monitoring mechanisms put in place to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the examination.

Expressing satisfaction over the seamless and incident-free conduct of the OTET examination, Naik appreciated the meticulous planning and coordinated efforts of the board and all officials associated with the examination process.

During his visit to the BSE headquarters, he also held discussions with Cuttack District Education Officer Nityananda Barik and Additional District Education Officer Manoranjan Barik regarding the overall management and supervision of the examination.