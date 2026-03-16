Sunabeda: A snake catcher reportedly tried to end his life in an unusual way—through snakebite—following a fight with his wife at Maliguda village of the HAL Sunabeda PHD Colony area in Koraput district Saturday afternoon.

Nabin Mali, 32, who is a snake catcher by profession, had an argument with his wife Saturday afternoon.

Upset over the dispute, he reportedly brought a venomous snake he had kept with him and deliberately placed his hand near its mouth, allowing it to bite him. He also recorded a video of the act and posted it on social media before releasing the snake. The video has since gone viral.

After seeing the post, some of his friends rushed him to the Shaheed Laxman Nayak (SLN) Medical College and Hospital in Koraput.

As his condition deteriorated, doctors shifted him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. However, family members and relatives later admitted him to a private hospital in Jeypore, where he is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.

His condition is reported to be critical.