New Delhi: Outgoing BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly will be back as the president of his state unit, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), the former India captain said Saturday. Sourav Ganguly had to step down from the BCCI president’s post as there is no precedence of anyone continuing in the top job for more than three years. However, there have been a lot of talk doing the rounds that he was forced to step down as some of his decisions did not go down well with the influential members of the BCCI. He will be replaced by Roger Binny, who was the member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team led by Kapil Dev.

Ganguly had been the CAB president for four years from 2015 to 2019 before taking up the position of BCCI president.

“Yes, I will be contesting the CAB polls. I plan to file my nomination on October 22. I have been in CAB for five years and as per Lodha Rules, I can continue for another four years,” Sourav Ganguly said.

There was a strong buzz that Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish would contest in place of Avishek Dalmiya for the top post. However, now the former India player’s nomination changes a lot of equations. “I will finalise my panel October 20. Let’s see what happens after that,” Ganguly said.

It should be stated here that this time there is a strong opposition current blowing against Ganguly in the CAB. Many feel that the present disposition has not done much for the improvement of the game in Bengal.