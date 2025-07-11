Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara is turning heads once again. Vergara took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself in a white string bikini, celebrating her birthday. While sharing the photos, she wrote, “Bday in Sardinia!!”

In the snapshot, she’s seated on the polished stone floor of her hotel villa, eschewing the couch in favour of a more sensual, editorial pose.

A second clip in the post gives fans a better look at the decadent spread, zooming in on a chocolate brownie, a towering cherry-topped cake, and close-ups of the floral arrangements.

Vergara and Manganiello, who married in November 2015 after a whirlwind romance, announced their divorce in 2023. The former couple issued a joint statement at the time, saying, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source later told aceshowbiz.com that the two had been “growing apart for some time” and had tried to work through their differences before ultimately deciding to part ways.

Manganiello is best known for his role in the Magic Mike film series.