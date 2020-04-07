Bhubaneswar: A havildar of state Special Operations Group (SOG) succumbed to his injuries while saving a trainee when a hand grenade accidentally went off mid-air during training at Chandaka SOG training Centre in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased was identified as Prakash Sahoo (37) from Bargarh district. Sahoo’s body has been sent to Capital Hospital for autopsy.

Two other cadet sergents were injured and have been undergoing treatment at SUM hospital in connection with the incident. The condition of the cadet sergents are stable, police DG Abhay said.

The incident took place inside the campus of SOG centre during afternoon training. As many as 24 trainees were present during the session. The grenade fell off the hand of a trainee named Barsa Hansda causing the blast.

Hansda also sustained severe injuries. Havildar Sahoo died on the spot while trying to save Hansda.