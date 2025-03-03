Mumbai: The Hindi film industry boasts many actors who charge crores for a single film. However, not every film they star in turns out to be a hit, and even big-budget films sometimes flop at the box office. Despite this, their fees remain unaffected, as they continue to charge hefty amounts based on their past earnings and star power. Sometimes, a film flops due to a weak storyline or poor direction, even if the actor delivers a commendable performance. Today, we take a look at some of the top stars who demand crores but have faced box office failures.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, known as Mr. Perfectionist of Hindi film industry, has delivered several hit films in his career. However, his last release, Laal Singh Chaddha, received a disappointing response at the box office. The film, an official remake of Hollywood’s Forrest Gump, failed to impress audiences. Reports suggest that Aamir charged a whopping Rs 50 crore for the film, yet it turned out to be a major flop.

John Abraham

John Abraham, once known for his successful action-packed films, has also struggled with recent releases. His latest film, Vedaa, failed to perform well at the box office despite his efforts. According to reports, John charged around Rs 20 crore for the film. While his dedication was evident on screen, the film’s weak script and screenplay led to its downfall.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera also failed to resonate with the audience and bombed at the box office. Despite its grand sets and high-octane action, the film failed to make an impact. Reports suggest that Ranbir charged approximately Rs 20 crore for the film, but its weak storyline overshadowed his stardom and high fees, proving that content matters more than just a big name.

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan, whose films are highly anticipated by fans, is known for his massive budgets and high remuneration. However, his film Radhe did not perform well at the box office. While it garnered a decent response on OTT, its theatrical collections were underwhelming. Reports indicate that Salman charged a hefty Rs 50 crore for the film.

Prabhas

South Indian superstar Prabhas, who has delivered multiple blockbusters, faced a setback with. The film did not receive the kind of love expected from the audience, and various controversies surrounding it further impacted its earnings. Reports suggest that Prabhas charged between Rs 100 to Rs 150 crore for the film, but despite this, it failed to create magic at the box office.

These examples highlight that a film’s success isn’t solely dependent on an actor’s stardom or high fees strong content and direction play a crucial role in winning the audience’s hearts.