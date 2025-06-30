Navi Mumbai: Authorities in Navi Mumbai are investigating a case involving a newborn girl left alone on a public road, alongside a handwritten note pleading for forgiveness.

According to police, the infant — estimated to be just three days old — was found inside a basket near a roadside in the city. A letter written in English, allegedly by her parents, was placed with the child. In it, they claimed extreme poverty as the reason for abandoning the girl and ended the note with the word, “Sorry.”

The baby was rescued after locals informed the police, who quickly reached the scene. She was taken to a nearby paediatrician and is reported to be in stable condition. Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace those responsible.

The incident, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked widespread outrage and sorrow, with many questioning the desperate circumstances that could lead to such a decision.

PNN