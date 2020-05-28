Hyderabad: Housefull 4 actress Pooja Hegde’s Instagram account got hacked Wednesday night. She warned her fans not to respond to any invitations and give out any personal information.

Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

Later, her account was retrieved with the help of her digital team.

Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram 🥰 Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

Couple of days ago, the Facebook account of actress Urvashi Rautela was hacked but Mumbai Police soon came to her rescue and restored her account.

Few actors like Shobana, Shefali Shah and TV actors like Krishna Bharadwaj and Kavveri Priiyam too have faced similar problems in the past.

On the work front, Pooja has multiple films under her belt, like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Prabhas’ next.