By Rajesh Mohanty, OP

Rourkela: The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has issued closure notices to 11 industrial units and showcause notices to an additional 78 units in Rourkela for violating pollution norms.

An SPCB offi cial said the units which have been served closure notices include Rajesh Sahani and Das Enterprises in Kalunga industrial area; Pal Metal Industries and Swastik Ispat Private Limited in Kuanrmunda; Utkal Matrics Private Limited, Sree Jagannath Traders, Scan Steel Limited, Gangpur Minerals, Sri Ram Minerals and Maa Kali Industries located in various industrial areas.

SPCB Regional Officer and Additional Chief Environment Scientist Dr Anup Mallick said, “Those served closure notices will have to shut down their units with immediate effect. The closure will remain in effect till they abide by, or comply with, all the required norms of pollution control.” All the units need to have dust arrester in the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) installed, he said.

The official said SPCB carried out investigations of the industrial units at Kaunga, Kuanrmunda and Bonai areas. The inspections were carried out at the sponge iron units during the night time in these areas. The SPCB action was subsequent to receipt of regular complaints against the polluting sponge iron units.

Meta Sponge, Seeta Sponge and Mahaveer Fero Sponge are among the worst polluting units at Kalunga which have been served with show-cause notices. They have been asked to file their replies within 15 days. Besides, they have been warned that any failure to comply with pollution norms will invite a closure notice. It is worth mentioning here that a massive protest was staged against Mahaveer Sponge sometime back.

Meanwhile, Pramod Biswal a resident of Kalunga said, “We are suffering from both industrial pollution and the dust flying out of the damaged roads due to the movement of heavy vehicles. Our lives have become miserable. I welcome the SPCB move.”

Interestingly. following the SPCB action, waters is now being sprinkled on the roads at Kalunga industrial estate.

Meanwhile, the official said, 22 units have been levied fines and instructed to obey with the pollution norms, while the application for additional time for compliance by four more units have been rejected by the SPCB. “Thirteen units have been ordered to appear before the SPCB for instructions,” the official added.

Giving details about the crackdown, Dr Mallick said, “We received information about low quality coal being used in all the units, which was confirmed during our inspection. Fine dust particles were found in large numbers due to the use of the low-quality coal by these units.” He said though Rourkela and its nearby areas come under the national clean air programme, these units failed to comply with the SPCB’s instruction to use clean fuel technology.