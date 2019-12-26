Puri: Special rituals were held at Puri Srimandir and no regular rituals will be affected due to the solar eclipse. After ceremonial bathing of the deities, ‘Khai Kora Bhoga’ and later ‘Pahili Bhoga’ will be offered which will be subsequently followed by other rituals.

As the Garbhagruha doors remained open throughout the night of December 25 in view of the solar eclipse, it was a golden opportunity for visitors to view the Holy Trinity for the entire day. Special rituals have already been observed from early morning, Thursday.

Decorative trees and flower vases were placed for beautification; the road leading to the Lion’s Gate had been painted with anti-heat coatings. Moreover tight security arrangements have been made and a major part of the town was brought under CCTV surveillance.

PNN