Bhawanipatna: A 55-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a youth who was in love with her daughter at Karlakhunta village under Kesinga police limits in Kalahandi district.

The incident took place Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sindhu Bag and the accused as Tilakar Naik, a resident of the same village.

According to a source, Tilakar had been in love with Sindhu’s daughter Ranjita. But, Ranjita had turned down his proposal.

With an intention to settle the score, he was waiting at a place for the mother-daughter duo Sunday. It was when Sindhu and Ranjita were returning from a pond that Tilakar attacked Ranjita with a knife. Sindhu became an unwanted victim when she came to her daughter’s rescue.

Hearing their cries, the villagers came to their rescue and rushed the severely wounded Sindhu and Ranjita to Kesinga community health centre (CHC) where the doctors announced Sindhu received dead.

Ranjita is undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be critical.

The police handed over the body to the family members after post mortem and have detained Tilakar.

A detailed probe is underway, it was learnt.

PNN