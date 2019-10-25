Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram to celebrate his 28th wedding anniversary and shared a loved-up picture with wife Gauri Khan.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Feels like forever, seems like yesterday….Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!” Shah Rukh and Gauri got married in 1991 and share three children together — Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

On the professional front, buzz is that Shah Rukh will work with Tamil director Atlee. The latter, who has given hits like Mersal and Theri before, is preparing for the release of his next, Bigil, starring Vijay.

Rumours of a possible collaboration first started doing the rounds when the two were spotted together at a cricket match in Chennai earlier this year. Later, Shah Rukh visited Atlee’s office in Chennai too.