Cuttack: A stampede-like situation broke out during singer Shreya Ghoshal’s concert at the Bali Jatra trade fair in Cuttack Thursday evening, leaving at least one person injured, a source said.

Eyewitnesses said one person lost consciousness in the commotion and were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. No fatalities or serious injuries were reported.

However, Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh told PTI: “There was no such unpleasant situation. It is true that there was a huge crowd, but we managed it properly. One person sustained a minor injury and is stable.”

Senior police officers, including Singh — who was monitoring the event from the control room — reached the spot to assess the situation and restore normalcy. Using public address systems, the police appealed to attendees to remain calm and maintain order.

The incident occurred despite the deployment of 70 platoons — around 2,100 personnel — for law and order and crowd management at the Bali Jatra, one of the largest trade fairs in the country.

Bali Jatra, one of eastern India’s largest trade and cultural fairs, witnessed a heavy turnout on its final day, with thousands attending the event.