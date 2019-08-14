Bhubaneswar: The state government Wednesday decided to abolish the practice of according Guard of Honour to the Chief Minister, ministers and other government officials.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that there will be no Guard of Honour and House Guards salute to the Chief Minister, ministers and senior government officials except on special occasions such as Republic Day, Independence Day and the Utkala Dibasa.

That said, this move will not impact the visiting top executives from Centre, judiciary and other constitutional bodies.

“Guard of Honour will only be given to those invited as Chief Guest on the three special days. However, there will be no change in the practice for President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Governor, Lokayukta, Chief Justice and other judges of Supreme Court and High Courts,” the statement read.

In another decision, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also ordered that freedom fighters will be given respect by prefixing the word ‘Honorable’ before their names.