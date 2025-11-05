Bhubaneswar: After a gap of 10 years, Odisha is once again set to host the prestigious 84th Indian Roads Congress (IRC) at Janata Maidan here from November 7 to 10. The event will bring together over 3,500 participants, including leading experts, scientists, engineers, academicians, and administrators from across the country, for an extensive exchange of ideas on India’s road and transport infrastructure.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the 84th IRC. The minister is expected to emphasise innovation, technology, and policy reforms in the construction and maintenance of roads.

This marks the sixth time that Odisha will host the IRC, with the last edition (75th IRC) held in 2015 during. The return of the event underscores Odisha’s growing importance in India’s modern connectivity and infrastructure initiatives.

Over the four-day event, technical sessions, exhibitions, and council meetings will cover emerging technologies, advanced construction materials, sustainable practices, and investment frameworks for the sector. The national event aims to enhance collaboration between government agencies, business enterprises, and academic institutions to strengthen India’s connectivity network.

However, a technical exhibition will open November 6, showcasing innovative products and engineering solutions from various companies and research organisations.

According to sources, key sessions scheduled include 235th Council Meeting of the IRC – November 7, 85th Highway Research Board Meeting – November 8, 84th Business Meeting – November 9, 236th Council Meeting – November 10.

These discussions will chart the roadmap for India’s road infrastructure, with a focus on investment, innovation, and sustainability.

Adding a cultural dimension, the event will also feature Odia art, dance, and music performances organised by Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, offering delegates an immersive experience of Odisha’s rich heritage.