Jajpur: Air and water pollution from the Manpur railway siding in Kalinganagar locality is drastically affecting the lives of people living in Dhuligad panchayat under Danagadi block in Jajpur district. Despite their best efforts, the people have not been able to counter the ill effects of pollution. To compound their problems, the construction of a stockyard at the railway siding has doubled their problems. Locals alleged that the entire area has turned toxic due to pollution arising out of work in the railway siding. The villagers living close to it are the worst sufferers.

Forget any preventive measures; the railway authorities do not even sprinkle water on a regular basis in and around the siding to prevent the emission of dust. They have also not set up high walls or constructed drains and effluent treatment plants (ETP) to counter pollution. Locals also pointed out that all the green cover in the area has been destroyed. People pointed out that in the last couple of years, more than 100 people have died due to kidney, tuberculosis and liver-related diseases due to pollution. The matter came to the fore after Dhuligad sarpanch Manas Rana submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister’s Office, Member Secretary, State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Jajpur Collector, and the regional office of SPCB.

In the memorandum, Rana has demanded the closure of the railway siding or its relocation. Rana has blamed the consultancy agency in charge of loading and unloading for pollution in the area. The claim is not unfounded as the regional officer of the SPCB in Kalinganagar had pulled up the officials of the railway siding for pollution in August 2018. Despite being censured, work at the siding went on unabated with pollution norms being flouted with impunity.

Frustrated, the residents filed a petition complaining about air and water pollution before the National Green Tribunal. The green body heard the matter and directed the district administration to conduct a probe and submit a report before it. A different kind of problem then reared its head. Some workers at the Manpur siding apprehended that the case filed before the NGT might render them jobless. So they resorted to agitation to stall the probe ordered by the NGT. They were successful in doing that as till date the report has not been placed before the NGT.

However, the recent construction of a stockyard has reignited the pollution problem. Locals alleged that it has been set up close to the Manpur over-bridge in violation of all government norms. The road close to the stockyard is the lifeline of the residents of Dhuligad panchayat and is used by hundreds of students, patients going to Danagadi hospital and carrying out their other chores. However, traveling on the road is a nightmare. People alleged that the Railways had earlier planned to build the stockyard at Tomka.

However, it was shifted to Dhuligad panchayat as a revenge act against the local residents who had protested against pollution. The agitation then created a law and order situation resulting in the death of two persons. When contacted, SPCB regional officer, Pramod Kumar Behera said that the railway authorities have received a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of the stockyard. However, they will only be allowed to operate the stockyard only after adopting necessary measures to prevent pollution.