Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Secretary TK Ramachandran, during his maiden visit to Paradip Port Authority (PPA), laid the foundation stone of several projects worth over Rs 13 crore. On this occasion, he inaugurated the Trauma and Burn Care (TBC) Centre in the newly constructed Annex building of Paradip Port Hospital. Constructed for Rs 2.90 crore, the centre will provide curative and rehabilitative services for trauma and burn victims in and around Paradip.

Ramachandran laid the foundation stone for the Water Treatment Plant of PPA. The project, being constructed for Rs 10.50 crore, will receive raw water through Taldanda Canal and will have the capacity to filter 16 million litres of water per day. The plant is expected to be completed by the end of this year. It will supply quality drinking water to the citizens of Port Township.

He reviewed the functioning of the PPA and interacted with heads and deputy heads of departments. He also inspected and reviewed port operations, planning, and expansion at the Mechanized Coal Handling Plant, Twin Wagon Tipplers at JSWPTPL, and KICT silos. He suggested system improvement measures to increase productivity. He suggested several measures aimed at improving the overall performance of the port operations. These recommendations are expected to enhance the capacity and streamline the workflow, contributing to Port’s long-term growth and success.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP