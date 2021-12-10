Baliapal: Keeping in view strong opposition to the proposed Subarnarekha riverine project at Baliapal in Balasore, the Tata Group, the port developer, has initiated efforts to woo local youths to its side by offering jobs to them.

As part of its efforts, the company conducted a written test and viva voce for youths aged below 30 of the land losing families here Thursday.

The process will be held for two more days. At least 100 local youths will be allowed to undergo tests every day. Scores of people in Baliapal are going to lose acres of land for the project and a railway line.

The port project has been facing resistance from locals who have been alleging that they will lose their lands and livelihood for the project.

However, the company has assured that it is committed to development of the area by way of employment, education, healthcare and communication.

In November, the company had held the first phase of examination to recruit local youths. It stated that all development works as promised by it would be carried out in a phased manner.

For over a decade, the proposed riverine project at Choumukh Kankadapal has failed to take off due to some hurdles and opposition from locals united under the Bhitamati Surakhya Samiti.

The project has already received environmental clearance. In December 2006, the Chief Minister had announced the project.

PNN