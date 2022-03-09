Mumbai: Close friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor spent International Women’s Day 2022 together and all the three looked stunning. The three young girls dished out ‘hashtag friendship goals’ as they took to social media to share glimpses of their fun day together. All three looked stunning in their swimwear.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya are very close to one another. They often feature on each other’s Instagram spaces. They are also pictured together once in a while by photographs. In most of the pictures, they are seen having a fun time in cities outside Mumbai.

Tuesday evening, all the three ladies treated their fans to exciting sneak-peeks of how they spent Women’s Day. Both Ananya and Shanaya posted a couple of pictures and a video on Instagram. They were seen smiling and giggling in the blurry polaroid picture. Moreover, they also shared a video in which they can be seen having fun and making gestures underwater.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca2Drr1N3Q-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ananya after posting the video on her Instagram platform wrote, “Where there is a woman, there is magic (red heart emoji) grateful to be surrounded by so much magic #WomensDayEveryday. Suhana commented on her post and it read, “Love uuuu (red heart emojis)”. Shanaya, on the other hand, captioned her post, “Pool day with my favs!” followed by a slew of emojis. Suhana left a comment under Shanaya’s post too. It read, “Yayyy (red heart emoji)”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was recently seen in Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger featuring Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in a Zoya Akhtar directorial which will be an adaptation of the international comic Archie.

Shanaya, on the other hand, will be making her big Bollywood debut in a Dharma productions film titled Bedhadak. The Shashank Khaitan directorial also features Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.