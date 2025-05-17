Bhubaneswar: The sultry summer months, which often keep people indoors seeking cool comfort, also offer a valuable opportunity for students to explore new interests and develop skills beyond the regular academic curriculum through engaging summer camps.

In a bid to provide children a creative break from studies while helping them discover new hobbies and talents several schools, and other institutions, in the City organised enriching camps to offer students a blend of fun, learning, and creativity. Mother’s Public School in Unit I area here conducted ‘Summer Camp 2025’ for Class I to VIII students from May 1 to 15. The camp’s theme – Fun and Learn – was reflected in a variety of thoughtfully-planned activities. “Yoga, aerobics, self-defense, horse riding, swimming, art and craft, origami, pottery, music, dance, storytelling and fitness sessions were among the activities at the camp. Special events like movie and magic show, water day at Wonderla, and sand art sessions were also organised,” school sources said. Coordinated by Satya Ranjan Swain (HOD of Physical Education) and supported by a team of dedicated teachers, the camp was held on the school campus and at nearby outdoor locations as well.

Parents appreciated the safe and energetic environment that helped children build confidence, teamwork, and leadership skills. As the camp concluded, smiles on students’ faces said it all — each child left with new skills, friendships, and cherished memories. “It was heartening to see our students so engaged and happy,” principal Poly Patnaik remarked. ODM Public School in the City also organised a 15-day summer camp on its campus that concluded Thursday with a grand ceremony.

On the opening ceremony, ODM Education Group chairman and founder Dr Satyabrata Minaketan highlighted the importance of nurturing hidden talents and emphasised reading and activity-based learning. Parents and teachers shared the belief that honouring children’s interests lead to better performance and all-round development. Divided into three sections, students of Class I to VIII enjoyed nature exploration, craft-making, games, and brainstorming exercises. The camp concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, where Dr Minaketan awarded meritorious students, recognising their achievements and enthusiasm. Apart from Dr Minaketan, ODM Public School director Indumati Ray, CEO Swoyan Satyendu and teachers were present. These apart, Empires Hotel in Bhubaneswar is also organising the fourth edition of ‘Summer Scape’ for kids everyday from 2pm to 7pm from May 17 to 25.

This year’s events include a series of structured activities including music, dance, power yoga, art and crafts, magic shows, little master chef sessions, and grooming workshops. Well known dancer and judge Gaurishankar Dash will grace the event as the honorary ‘grand guru’. Along with him, experienced mentors and instructors from the City will also attend the camp.