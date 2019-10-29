Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone sets the internet on fire with her pictures in a pool. She is currently enjoying a vacation in Dubai with her kids and husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny Leone shared a picture of herself sunbathing in a bikini. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that her photograph is setting the Internet on fire. Posting the photo, Sunny mentioned that she Instagrammed it because her husband “liked it more.” So do we, Sunny Leone. “You know! Weber liked this one more,” she wrote.

Sunny seems to be living her best life in Dubai and is now adding stunning photos from her holiday to her Instagram diaries. In her latest postcard-worthy picture, Sunny Leone can be seen having a gala time in a bikini in a pool. She captioned the post: “Last one of pool/water time. It looks like a postcard!” Sharing another picture from the vacation, in which she can be seen posing with Daniel Weber, Sunny wrote: “Cutie pie!”

Check out her posts: