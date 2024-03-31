Ahmedabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad Sunday.

The hosts have made a couple of changes, bringing in Noor Ahmad and Darshan Nalkande for Spencer Johnson and Sai Kishore.

Sunrisers are unchanged.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande.

PTI