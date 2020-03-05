Chennai: Superstar of the South Indian film industry Rajinikanth said Thursday he was personally disappointed over a particular thing vis-a-vis his interaction with functionaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).

Following a meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram, seen as a launch vehicle for his political entry, the actor said he answered lots of questions posed by the functionaries.

“We exchanged views on many things. They were all very much satisfied. But on one thing, I do not have much satisfaction. It was the only disappointment. I don’t like to reveal what it is. I will tell you when the time comes,” Rajinikanth told reporters here.

However, in spite of persuasion, Rajinikanth refused to dwell on the subject. He also told the reporters here that he has no immediate plans on political activity and would like to concentrate on the films in hand.

Rajinikanth had earlier said he would launch his party ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, due in 2021. Recently, Muslim clerics had met him following his comments that religious leaders are inciting protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

“The meeting with Muslim brothers was really sweet. It was all about brotherhood, peace and love. Regarding their concerns, I asked them meet Home Minister Amit Shah. I also told them that I would help them in whatever capacity I can,” Rajinikanth had said after the meeting.

Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for the Annathe. It is directed by Siruthai Siva, co-starred by four lead women Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena. There is also speculation that the superstar has agreed to do a film under Kamal Haasan’s production house.

