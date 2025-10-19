Bhanjanagar: A high-level committee led by Bhanjanagar MLA Pradyumna Kumar Nayak conducted a survey to identify an alternative route for Kalinga Ghat, which has remained blocked for over a month following landslides.

The move comes as the existing road is yet to be restored, and National Highway authorities have been criticised for the slow pace of work, affecting local commuters.

The National Highway Division informed during a review meeting in Bhanjanagar that work is underway, aiming to allow four-wheeler and two-wheeler vehicles on the road on a trial basis by October 25.

However, local residents demanded that another existing temporary route be upgraded and opened for daily use to ensure long-term connectivity.

During the survey, the committee found no major landslides along the approximately five-kilometre stretch. Officials discussed how the route could function as a permanent alternative in the future.

Government approval for the alternative road is expected in the coming days.

Officials present during the survey included Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector Uma Shankar Behera, DFO Himanshu Shekhar Mohanty, Jagannathprasad Block Vice Chairman Neelachal Khilar, and senior officers from the Public Works, Rural Development, Minor Irrigation, and other departments.