Mumbai: After Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, everyone from his cook Neeraj to house manager Samuel Miranda, all are on the CBI’s radar. His staffs and acquaintances were taken for questioning.

However, in the meantime, one of his house staff Keshav did not get much limelight. Now if reports are to be believed, Keshav is working at an actress’s residence in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Keshav was among those persons present at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra apartment on the day of his demise. Republic TV’s report suggests that the guard present at Sara Ali Khan’s place confirmed that Keshav is employed there. All of this has been disclosed as part of a sting operation. When questioned about Sushant’s demise in the intercom phone, Keshav has reportedly requested to be left alone as the matter is over as of now.

According to the report, Neeraj’s uncle had told that Keshav now works at Sara Ali Khan’s house. He also cooks, so when Madam called him, he left. He came to Mumbai from Goa two days ago. Please tell that Neeraj was the cook of Sushant Singh Rajput. According to sources, the CBI may again call Keshav and Neeraj for questioning.

Earlier, Neeraj had told in an interview that June 14, Keshav had asked Sushant for breakfast, but the latter said that he would take coconut water, orange juice and banana. Sushant later took coconut water and juice and said that the banana would be eaten later before he was found dead in his room at his Bandra residence.

Keshav was the last person to speak to Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, questions arise as to why Sara Ali Khan has appointed Keshav as her cook while she knew he worked for Sushant Singh Rajput earlier.

Meanwhile, Sushant fans have been demanding justice for the late actor since last couple of months. The CBI is yet to ascertain the exact reason of Sushant’s death while ED had been summoning actresses Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the drug angle.

Only time will say if Sushant was indeed killed by someone or he died by suicide.