Rourkela: A suspected case of tetanus was reported at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) Monday. A 4-year-old boy has shown symptoms of the dreaded tetanus and such a case has come to notice after a long time.

The boy was found to be having high fever and stiffness of limbs, and other major symptoms of the disease were also visible in his body. During examination, it was found that he was injured a few days back while playing. The family members did not bother to treat him.

Speaking about the patient, paediatrician and nodal officer of the SNCU at the Mother and Child Centre at RGH Dr Prasant Patra informed that the condition was worrisome.

“The boy has come from Bileigarh near Rajgangpur. He was not in good shape when he arrived here. We have started the required treatment for tetanus,” said Dr Patra.

He also informed that the patient’s blood sample has been sent for testing and once the report comes it can be established whether he is affected with tetanus. Dr Patra informed that the boy has been kept in isolation.

