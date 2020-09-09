Bolangir: Bolangir district sub-collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra who has been suspended due to a complaint of alleged sexual harassment by a lady, appeared Wednesday before a six-member Local Complaints Committee (LCC) here. Complainant Jayashree Khuntia also appeared in front of the panel.

The panel comprises of LCC chief Shantilata Bohidar, sub-collector Suchita Puspa, DSWO Binodini Padhan, Bidyutalta Khamari, Bhakta Nayak and Bhagwati Guru. The committee members questioned both Mishra and Khuntia.

Khuntia working as a junior revenue assistant had accused Mishra of sexually harassing her. The woman had alleged that Mishra touched her inappropriately in his office chamber August 14 and that he had forcibly tried to hug her.

Bolangir District Collector Arindam Dakua had formed a fact-finding committee to probe the ‘sexual harassment charge’ brought against Mishra and suspended him September 4.

In her three-page complaint submitted to the district collector, the woman had threatened to commit suicide along with her two daughters if ‘proper justice’ is not meted out to her.

PNN