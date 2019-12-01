Angul: The suspense over the genuineness of a letter a high school student from this district received from NASA is beginning to take a toll on him.

According to Laxman Nayak of Hulurisingha village in Angul district, his son Subhranshu Nayak received the letter – allegedly from NASA — May 10 on his school address. The letter praised Subhranshu’s ‘Mavic drone’ and invited him to the USA along with his science teacher. However, the genuineness of the letter has troubles the family and his science teacher ever since.

Subhranshu studies in Class IX at Angul Gandhi Marg Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir. He had posted about his ‘robotic Mavic drone’ on NASA website. The school subsequently received a letter May 10. The letter, supposedly from NASA, appreciates Subhranshu’s project and says as it has assumed second position, Subhranshu has been selected to participate in Space Settlement Competition to be held at NASA in USA.

Subhranshu, his family members and the school authority were cock-a-hoop and started preparing for Subhranshu’s journey. At that time none of them suspected the genuineness of the letter. Subhranshu and his science teacher Soumendra Dang even applied for passports to go to USA.

However, before applying for visa, the school authority wanted to be sure about the genuineness of the letter. The school authority met the SP November 13 and sought help of cyber cell.

The cyber cell’s instant response was a negative one, saying the letter was a fake one as no letter from America comes from an Indian’s GMail account. However, for further investigation, the letter was then sent to the cyber cell headquarters.

While the cyber cell headquarter report is awaited, the Ministry of External Affairs is yet to clarify on it.

With this dilemma taking inordinate time to come to conclusion, the little scientist is only getting disheartened, said his parents.

On the other hand, Angul superintendent of police Jagmohan Meena said, “Cyber cell’s investigation is on. A report is expected Sunday and anything could be said on the mailed letter only after that.”

When asked, Subhranshu said he is yet to receive any reply either from the cyber cell or from the Ministry of External Affairs, clarifying the status of the mail.

Subhranshu’s father Laxman Nayak said it would hurt us if the letter proves to be a fake one. But my son’s labour will never go in vain. On his reaction, science teacher Soumendra Dang said the little scientist should be released from all mental pressure.

When contacted, headmaster Prasanna Kumar Pradhan said they doubted the genuineness of the letter November 13 and approached the police, seeking their assistance. Meanwhile, the police refused to say anything about it since the matter is under investigation. The collector’s response could not be received despite repeated attempts.

PNN