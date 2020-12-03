Canberra: Ian Chappell and many of his ilk may deem switch-hit as ‘blatantly unfair’. However, switch-hit is well within the laws and part of cricket’s evolution feels, one of its foremost exponents Glenn Maxwell. He has hit few switch-hits effectively in the just-concluded three-match ODI series. However, Ian Chappell, the former Australian skipper has termed the shot ‘illegal’. Glenn Maxwell however, has a different opinion.

A switch-hit involves a batsman changing the order of his hands (from left-handed to right handed grip or vice-versa). This happens after the bowler starts his run-up.

“Like you said, it is within the laws of the game, it has always (been). Batting has evolved in such a way, that it has got better and better over the years. This is why see these massive scores are getting chased down and the scores are going up,” Maxwell said. He was responding to questions on Chappell’s comments.

Maxwell urged the bowlers to come up with a plan to combat the switch hit. “I suppose it is up-to the bowlers to try and combat that,” Maxwell pointed out.

“I suppose the skills of bowlers have been tested every day. They are having to come up with different change-ups, different ways to stop batters. They have to make plans to shut down one side of the ground and what not so,” Maxwell added.

The Aussie said as the batsmen have evolved, similarly bowlers should also try and evolve simultaneously. “I suppose the way the batting is evolving, I think the bowling should try and evolve ,” he stated.

“We see guys come up with knuckle balls and wide Yorkers, they have peculiar fields and different tactics. And the tactics of ODI cricket have definitely evolved, so I just see it as a different part of the evolution of the game…,” added the swashbuckling batsman.

The 77-year-old Chappell had expressed his reservations about the switch hit.

“The Australian batting has been exceptional. They have made it look pretty easy. Particularly (Steven) Smith and Maxwell, some of the shots he plays are to believe. (Switch-hitting) is amazingly skilful, but it’s not fair,” Chappell had told the ‘Wide World of Sports’.