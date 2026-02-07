Kolkata: Scotland skipper Richie Berrington won the toss and elected to field against West Indies in their Group C T20 World Cup opener here Saturday.

West Indies are two-time champions, having won the title in 2012 and 2016.

Scotland, on the other hand, have entered the tournament as a last-minute replacement for Bangladesh, who refused to travel to India.

The Teams:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (w), George Munsey, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Mark Watt, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c/w), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.