Kolkata: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup Wednesday.

New Zealand made one change to their playing XI with James Neesham coming in for Matt Henry.

South Africa made three changes with Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj coming back.

Teams:

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.