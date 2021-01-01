Chhatrapur: Devotees are happy as the Ganjam administration has decided to reopen famous Taratarini shrine for public from January 3, but panicking in the area has been prohibited.

All the shrines had been closed for nine months due to Covid norms. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange held talks with servitors.

However, certain safety norms are to be followed by the devotees. Devotees will have to wear masks and maintain social distance. The administration had laid stress on sanitization of the temple premises. The temple will be open for devotees from 6 am to 12 pm and then from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Barricades will be put up and devotees be allowed to enter the temple by maintaining social distance.

Every year, thousands of people come to this place for picnicking. But this year, cooking and picnicking have been denied around the foothill. Vehicles will not be allowed to the temple.

Drinking water and parking facility will be put in place at the foothill. The administration has made arrangement of buses to carry devotees from the foothill to the temple.

PNN