Mumbai: IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it plans to hire 42,000 freshers in fiscal year 2025–26, maintaining a steady hiring pace from the previous year. However, the company remains undecided on wage hikes and salary increments amid ongoing demand-side uncertainties.

TCS ended FY25 with a workforce of 607,979 employees, after adding 625 employees in the fourth quarter. The company also onboarded 42,000 freshers during the fiscal year.

“We have onboarded 42,000 trainees in FY25, and the FY26 number will be similar or slightly higher,” said Milind Lakkad, Chief Human Resources Officer at TCS. “Regarding the wage hikes, we will decide during the year, considering the uncertain business environment.”

Campus hiring remains a strategic focus for TCS, though future net additions will depend on business conditions and evolving skill requirements. Lakkad said the company is also seeking talent in niche and emerging technologies and plans to recruit globally, including from international markets.

Despite growing interest in artificial intelligence (AI), TCS does not expect the technology to reduce hiring needs. Instead, the company sees AI as a growth driver that will generate demand for more skilled professionals as business programs increasingly integrate AI solutions.

The company’s attrition rate inched up slightly to 13.3 per cent in Q4, compared to 13 per cent in the previous quarter. TCS said the marginal increase is not a concern, noting that its quarterly annualized attrition rate has improved by 130 basis points.

TCS reported its fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, in line with analyst expectations. The company flagged delays in project starts and client decision-making, partly due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and U.S. tariff announcements. While discretionary spending had shown early signs of revival, the company said momentum has slowed in recent weeks.

Despite short-term headwinds, TCS remains cautiously optimistic. “Based on our current order book, we expect calendar year 2025 to be better than 2024,” the management said.