Padmapur: A teacher was put behind bars for blackmailing a female colleague with her obscene photos. The incident was reported from Basudevpur in Bhadrak district.

The man was produced in a local court Monday morning and was sent to jail as his bail plea was rejected.

The teacher has been identified as Chakradhar Sethy, a resident of Kismatkrishnapur village. However, it is yet to be ascertained if the accused and the lady teacher were of the same school.

Sources said that the accused had clicked some photographs of the lady teacher. With the possession of these photos, he had been blackmailing the teacher. It was when he sent those photos to her in-laws’ house that the lady teacher lodged an FIR at Nayakanidihi police station.

Taking the case seriously, the police swung into action. Registering a case (Case No-74/2020), the police arrested the teacher.

The incident has created a furore in the town here.

